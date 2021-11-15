Assistant professor John Froiland was placed on "paid administrative leave" after allegedly beating his wife with the leg of a chair while his son was locked in a dog cage, Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said in a Monday email.
Doty' didn't immediately respond when asked how long Froiland will be on leave.
Froiland was arrested Wednesday evening on preliminary charges of domestic battery, intimidation, interference in reporting a crime, neglect of a dependent and criminal confinement.
Froiland's students received an email Monday morning announcing that the remainder of classes will be held asynchronously online.
The Exponent has requested Froiland's full employment history including all past disciplinary action.
