Students were lined up out the door of Jersey Mike's sandwich shop Tuesday afternoon, waiting to try the University's newest meal-swipe offering.
Jersey Mike’s recently opened in Griffin Residence Hall North, marking it as the second retail dining location in the building alongside Chick-fil-A, which opened at the beginning of the semester.
"I've never had (Jersey Mike's) before," said Alec Pritchett, a freshman in the College of Agriculture, "(but) I'm excited to try it."
Pritchett was one of dozens of students in line around 2 p.m., when the restaurant stops accepting meal swipes for lunch. He said he had been in the line for 10 to 15 minutes.
Brian Krieger, location manager and director of operations at Purdue Food Company, declined to comment on the opening, saying over the phone it was against the company's corporate policy to speak to media.
The location is open Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the restaurant's website. Meal swipes are accepted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday.