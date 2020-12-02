Attorneys for Purdue have denied a professor’s allegations that he was demoted following a letter he sent to the dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences in which he excoriated a division of the college as chronically corrupt and an “absolute joke” not worth investing in.
Jason Clark, hired in 2016 as a tenured associate professor in the now-defunct Department of Consumer Science, alleges in a July lawsuit that a scathing letter to HHS Dean Marion Underwood that criticized the department prompted backlash and has prevented him from receiving a new post in any department.
Clark sought a transfer from consumer sciences in December 2018 because he alleged its leadership stunted scientific research and practiced corrupt hiring methods, which Clark says in the lawsuit led to “golf buddies of former department heads” and non-academic secretaries teaching a portion of classes.
The lawsuit also states he was pressured by department leaders to give preferential treatment to “certain students,” by which Clark recently told The Exponent he meant student-athletes. Student-athletes often comprise a third of the consumer behavior class he still teaches, he said.
“I’ve had direct pressure from administrators to show athletes special treatment,” he said. “I think (consumer sciences) only exists to keep athletes eligible.”
His request for transfer to the Department of Psychological Sciences was denied by Underwood that same December, according to the lawsuit.
When consumer sciences became a division of the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, also in HHS, in June 2019, Clark said he was unanimously excluded from HTM in “ad hoc procedures of voting because they wanted to exile me.” Another attempt to transfer to the Department of Psychological Sciences in September 2019 was also rejected.
Attorneys for the defendants — which include Underwood, Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs Peter Hollenbeck, and Richard Ghiselli, the head of HTM — filed a motion to partially dismiss Clark’s claims on Nov. 13. The case will move to discovery to consider whether the officials, on behalf of Purdue, breached or otherwise interfered in the University’s contract with Clark.
Underwood called the claims “patently false” and said the University stands behind the officials whom Clark is targeting in his lawsuit.
Clark now has no specific department beyond HHS, he said. The Purdue website lists him as the sole professor in the HHS category, a rarity compared with the other 10 divisions in which dozens of professors are listed.
He works in a secluded office in Lambert Fieldhouse with no access to lab equipment or student research assistants, he said. These conditions, combined with negative performance evaluations in June that Clark says directly result from his lack of access to resources, have hindered efforts to leave Purdue for other universities.
“I was interviewing for positions … it ended up hurting me because all of these places that I should have easily gotten a job — they’re scared off because they see, ‘He doesn’t have a department,’” Clark said. “‘He’s this well-known person in psychology, he must have done something really wrong.’
“The only poor conduct I’ve ever demonstrated is that I’m outspoken, and I will call bullshit when I see it.”
The letter
Clark says the highlight of his career was the seven years before Purdue hired him. He was an associate professor of psychological and brain sciences at the University of Iowa, and when Purdue hired him, it seemed it was to “rebuild the consumer behavior area and provide some scientific credibility.”
In a letter to Underwood, who began work as the dean of HHS in August 2018, Clark explained how in two years in the Department of Consumer Science, his goals unraveled.
The professor believes his choice to be frank with the new dean is the starting point of the alleged campaign to demote and exile him.
“Ultimately,” Clark writes in the letter he left in Underwood’s mailbox that August, “I cannot stress enough that every dime that the college puts into this department is money that will be absolutely wasted and should be spent elsewhere.”
Clark alleges that for over a decade, the hiring practices within the department had been lax, leading to unqualified teachers in the majority of the courses offered. He says that spouses of secretaries who aren’t academics have been hired to teach, alongside department secretaries themselves, restaurant workers and “golf buddies of former department heads.”
Six academics were outnumbered by around 20 lecturers without research aspirations, Clark said. The majority has made him feel pressure to dumb down his courses or offer special treatment to student-athletes.
“Because we have almost exclusively non-academics teaching our classes, these courses are also an absolute joke,” he said.
Clark recommended in the letter the department be shuttered or dismantled, adding that the majority of academics agreed with him.
Nearly 10 months after he delivered the message, he noted bitterly during a later conversation, the board of trustees approved a plan to fold consumer sciences into HTM, effectively signaling agreement with Clark’s sentiment.
During the fall semester of 2018, Clark said several attempts to transfer into the Department of Psychological Sciences were discouraged and then rejected by Underwood. A letter formally requesting the new appointment in December prompted a meeting with the dean, according to the lawsuit, in which she allegedly said Clark’s letter was demanding and inappropriate.
In September 2019, following his exclusion from the division of consumer sciences, Clark tried again to apply to work as a psychology professor. He sent his curriculum vitae to the head of the department, David Rollock, after Rollock emailed him requesting the document, according to the lawsuit.
Less than 24 hours later, an advisory committee in the psychology department denied Clark’s request for transfer with tenure. The professor never reached the primary committee, which officially votes to approve professors, because the advisory committee recommended against that next step.
Clark viewed this procedure as perfunctory, a way for Underwood to direct the decision-making while achieving an official rationale from her colleagues.
Rollock said the advisory committee pointed to Clark’s “weak record of research” that put him a peg below the faculty members in the social psychology division, according to an email Underwood provided to Clark during mediation talks. The committee also raised “significant concern” about his ability to mentor students.
Emails that Underwood sent to Rollock in August 2019 indicate attempts to mitigate issues with Clark. The dean asked Rollock whether there were psychology courses Clark could teach and requested he gain access to the pool of participants the department uses for experiments.
Those efforts were in part fruitful. Clark told The Exponent he will teach a doctoral course in social psychology during the spring semester. Purdue cannot fire him because he has tenure, he noted.
In October 2019, a month after the rejection, Underwood told members of the psychology department that Purdue backed their decision, according to an email Clark obtained through a public records request which he provided to the Exponent. The dean addressed a letter Clark sent to committee members containing allegations that the vote was rigged.
“Because I know you understand the difference between bald allegations and ‘evidence,’ I will only write that the allegations he has made are patently false,” she said. “I view the note as the individual’s attempt to threaten or influence you.”