Since 1949, Purdue University agriculture alumni have gathered for an annual meeting and fish fry, held the first weekend in February at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and attracting major speakers, Indiana federal, state and local government representatives, and a crowd of more than 1,500 alumni and friends.
But this year, as the nation continues to address challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual fish fry will instead be a series of virtual events under the theme "Gone Fishin'."
Beginning the evening of Feb. 1 through Feb. 4, alumni and friends will be able to join mini virtual reunions that bring together specific interest groups, according to a Purdue press release. Other event opportunities will include remarks from Purdue President Mitch Daniels; Karen Plaut, the Glenn W. Sample Dean of Agriculture; and Danica Kirkpatrick, executive director of the Purdue Ag Alumni Association.
“We know that the safest decision is to cancel the in-person Ag Alumni Fish Fry,” Kirkpatrick said in the release. “But I assure our alumni and friends that 'Gone Fishin’' virtual events are going to be fun and informative, and we can’t wait to join together to enjoy them.”
For a list of events and to register (there are no fees, but registration is required for some of the events), visit this link.