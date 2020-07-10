The University has canceled this year's in-person Family Weekend after more stringent visitor and event policies were released Monday.
"In light of these guidelines and in support of the Protect Purdue Plan, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel this year's in-person Family Weekend," Purdue Parent & Family Connections said in an email to parents of Boilermakers. "We are actively looking into other opportunities to connect virtually with families this fall and will share more as information becomes available."
The email did not include further information as to what those virtual events might look like.