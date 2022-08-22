A man was arrested in the Chauncey Hill Mall parking lot Friday night after police reportedly found cocaine in his car.
Nathan Stansbury, 23, was allegedly sitting in his parked car with several other people smoking marijuana when a West Lafayette police officer approached them around 11:40 p.m., West Lafayette Capt. Adam Ferguson said. After making contact, the officer searched the car and found a small clear bag filled with a “white powdery substance.”
Stansbury reportedly confessed to possessing and using cocaine, and the officer arrested him on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine and booked him into the Tippecanoe County Jail.
He does not appear in online jail logs.