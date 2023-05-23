Friday
Memorial Day Observance
Starting with a minute of silence, the event at 3 p.m. will pay formal respects to the sacrifices veterans made. This event will be in the Purdue Memorial Union Great Hall.
Faith West Memorial Day Picnic
Activities include inflatables, face, painting, volleyball, raffle drawings, an open gym and pie eating contest. This free event is at the Faith West Community Center, 1920 Northwestern Ave., West Lafayette, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday
Pedal-In bike show
People’s Brewing Co.’s annual bike show will be in the front parking lot, 2006 N. 9th St., Lafayette. This event, for May Bike Month, will be 3 to 6:30 p.m. with a $5 entry fee. All proceeds will go to Food Finders Food Bank.
Round the Fountain art fair
The Saturday of every Memorial Day Weekend is the Round the Fountain Art Fair, which features award-winning local art, including the piece purchased to join the permanent collection in the Tippecanoe County Courthouse. This free event, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., will be at 301 Main St., Lafayette.
‘Honoring our Heroes’
The Purdue Alumni Club of Tippecanoe County will place flags on the graves of veterans at Spring Vale Cemetery, 2580 Schuyler Ave., Lafayette, at 9 a.m.
Sunday
Night Hike at Prophetstown State Park
The night hike will be 9 to 10:30 p.m. This informational hike will teach how nocturnal creatures survive in the dark. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Bug spray, sunscreen and a full water bottle are recommended. Cost is the park entrance fee.
Monday
LFD ceremony
Lafayette Fire Station No. 5, 750 N. Creasy Lane, will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 8:30 a.m.
Lafayette Citizens Band Concert
For its 181st season, the Lafayette Citizens Band is playing at Columbian Park, 1915 Scott St., Lafayette, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Indiana Veterans Home Celebration
The former president of the Tippecanoe County Veterans Council, Tim Hilton, will be the keynote speaker. This event, beginning at 10 a.m., is free and open to the public at 3851 N. River Road, West Lafayette. Masks are required.
Wednesday
Lafayette Aviators vs. Chillicothe Paints
Kicking off its season, the Lafayette Aviators will play at home against the Chillicothe Paints at 1915 Scott St., Lafayette. Tickets on sale for $11 each. Game starts at 7 p.m.
Ongoing
Adult ballroom and Latin dance classes
West Lafayette Parks and Recreation hosts adult ballroom and Latin dance classes on Tuesdays. Beginner lessons are 7 to 8 p.m., and intermediate level lessons are 8 to 9 p.m. until May 30. Tickets cost $45 per session. Register at westlafayette.in.gov/parks.
Ritual’s Rat Pack Tuesdays
Featuring jazz music from artists like Sinatra, Ritual will change its house music to jazz every Tuesday from 2 to 9 p.m. Entry is free for anyone over 21.
3D art exhibition
The Beyond Gallery, 414 Main St. in Lafayette, presents “3D Art,” a group exhibition. The show features 26 pieces by 14 artists and will be on display until Saturday. Hours are:
Thursday: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Yoga at Union Club Hotel
Every Thursday and Saturday until June 29, Purdue Memorial Union Club Hotel will host a yoga class. The class is open to all ages and levels of experience. The cost is $10, and it is free for hotel guests. Mats and water are provided.
Howl Night
Every Saturday during the season Wolf Park hosts Howl Nights. Lasting about 1.5 hours, spectators can wander through Wolf Park to see the animals, learn from an hourlong talk and howl with the wolves. Entrance is $15 for adults.
Upcoming
Free Summer Concert Series
Every Friday in June and July except June 30, the Purdue Memorial Union hosts a free concert series from 6 to 8 p.m. Tables and chairs are available, but spectators can bring their own. Food and drink are available for purchase at Walk-On’s restaurant in the Union.
‘No Hero Should Be Homeless’
Lafayette Transitional Housing Center is hosting a motorcycle ride fundraiser to help veterans experiencing homelessness in the area. The race begins at noon June 17 at Hunter-Moon Harley Davidson, 225 Progress Drive, Lafayette. The cost to enter is $20 for a single rider and $30 for a rider with a passenger.
