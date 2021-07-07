Purdue's campus will fully re-open in the fall, according to a Protect Purdue press release.
The resolution approved today by Purdue's Board of Trustees includes:
- Campus buildings will return to full density.
- Athletic events will return to campus with full capacity.
- Academic attendance policies will be reinstated.
The fall semester will tentatively start with "little to no use of face masks," according to the press release, and a final decision will be made closer to its beginning.
The decision will be influenced by the vaccination status of the campus population and the severity of the cases as classes begin.