Books spread in front of him, Harry Walker sat at a table alone on the first floor of the Purdue Memorial Union, studying for the Medical College Admission Test.
“I should have taken it in May,” he said. “I put it off because of my course load last semester.”
The senior in biochemistry took classes in biotechnology, genetics and inorganic chemistry during the spring semester.
Even though Walker spends a lot of his time studying, he still loves to party with his friends. But he doesn’t let it distract from his regular studies.
“It wasn’t like I had to push (taking the MCAT) back,” he said, typing on his laptop, “but I just thought it’d be best.”
Outside of studying for the MCAT, the 21-year-old enjoys working out at the gym and going out to the bars with his friends.
Walker said he decided to study chemistry in his senior year of high school.
“I knew I wanted to do something with chemistry, biochemistry sounded cooler, though,” he said with a laugh. “I figured if worse came to worst, I could just change to chemistry.”
After graduating from Purdue, Walker hopes to study at the Indiana University School of Medicine. He said he’s from a small town between Kokomo and Marion, and wants to stay in Indiana for medical school.
“It’s basically the only major public medical school in Indiana,” Walker said.
With his grades in high school and his financial aid package, Walker said he was able to study at Purdue without “paying anything to come here.”
“Technically, I’m paying $1,” he said while laughing. “My academics were awesome in high school. I had a 3.9-something GPA.”
As part of the top of his class in high school, Walker didn’t have trouble in a lot of classes. His love for chemistry came from not being able to do it easily.
“I always had a particular interest in chemistry,” he said, “because that was the one thing that I didn’t have the best grasp on, so I liked it more.”