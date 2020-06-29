Limited self-quarantine housing spaces will be offered to students this fall, according to an email from University Residences, for students to isolate before the academic year begins.
Only those returning from international travel are required to self-quarantine, according to Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty.
The cost for the 14 days of self-quarantine housing will be $800 dollars, which includes the price for meals and linens, Doty confirmed Tuesday.
The email did not state where the self-quarantine spaces will be on campus, but Doty said students may call the Protect Purdue Health Center for assistance in determining the best housing location for quarantine.
Many off campus students will be advised to self-quarantine in their own homes or apartments, Doty said.
Those interested in the options for quarantining should contact the Protect Purdue Health Center at protectpurdue@purdue.edu or call 765-496-4636.
The Protect Purdue FAQ notes that Boilermakers returning from international travel are instructed to self-quarantine.
"All students and employees returning from outside the U.S. must self-quarantine for 14 days and watch for symptoms of COVID-19," the FAQ notes. "Prior to returning to campus, contact the Protect Purdue Health Center at 765-496-INFO (4636) or 833-571-1043 (toll free) to obtain medical clearance to return to campus."
