University Residences has relocated students living on campus from the dorms they initially inhabited to different locations that provide greater opportunities for physical distancing.
“This is being accomplished by moving them to private sleeping rooms and having fewer students sharing a bathroom,” Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said.
Seyi Akinwumi, a freshman in the College of Engineering, said he initially lived in Harrison Hall but was moved to Hillenbrand Hall on Friday.
“I also know of two girls that are on campus that have been relocated. One was to Hillenbrand and the other to Third Street Suites,” Akinwumi said.
Akinwumi also said there seemed to be no pattern to where people were moved.
“Someone on my floor was moved to Honors and some of my friends from Shreve Hall were moved to Honors as well,” he said.
Doty said the moves were arranged by hall and gender and according to what space was available in suite and single rooms.
Ayomide Sonoiki, a freshman in the College of Engineering, was moved from Harrison to Hillenbrand.
“The process was a bit tedious,” Sonoiki said. “I got some help from people at the front desk in Harrison but had to do (the) majority of the work myself.”
Sonoiki said the most strenuous part was having to move everything by Friday’s stipulated deadline. Since then, she said she leaves her dorm only to walk to and from Wiley Dining Court, and she occupies herself with school work and social media.
Nathan Zirkle, a senior in the Polytechnic Institute who was asked to move from Wiley Hall to Cary Quadrangle by March 30, agreed the process was cumbersome.
“We didn’t get any help moving,” he said, “and trying to avoid other students who were also leaving permanently, to try to maintain social distancing and not get sick, was difficult.”
Zirkle said the experience has been quite nice since he settled in, and he fills his time playing disc golf, going on walks and using his Xbox.
“I kind of enjoy it. Even though a lot of students are here, it hasn’t been bad at all, especially with the fear of spreading sickness,” he said. “We don’t really see anyone and we don’t share bathrooms anymore.”