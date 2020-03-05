Some Purdue students are working to keep broadcast radio alive in modern times.
Broadcast radio is a way to express oneself in something that’s not necessarily related to academics, said Abby Rhodes, a sophomore in the College of Health and Human Sciences.
“I like that other people have to listen to the music I want to listen to,” Rhodes said. “I do my show with a friend, and it’s just kind of fun to get away from what we’re doing. Like, get away from school stuff and be able to play music and relax.”
Rhodes is the station manager and a presenter for Wiley Radio, a broadcast radio station located in Wiley Hall.
Wiley Radio is one of two broadcast radio stations on campus. The other station, WCCR, is located at Cary Quadrangle.
“(WCCR) provides an organization where students can express their views freely, while also gaining leadership skills, PR skills and concert-planning skills,” said Chloee Kline, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts and president of WCCR.
WCCR organized in 1951 following a campaign by two Purdue students living in Cary Quad who had started using a frequency in their dorm room only to be shut down, Kline said. Soon thereafter, radio stations were created in other residence halls.
In the late 1990s and into the early 2000s, most of the residence halls lost their radio stations, Rhodes said.
“Funding was cut from clubs in that period and our FM frequency broadcasting was cut,” Kline said. “WCCR and Wiley were the most prevalent radio stations left on campus ... and received support from (their hall clubs) throughout the process.”
While Rhodes believes that dwindling popularity played a role in the loss of most of the stations, Kline isn’t so sure.
“I can’t say yes or no ... because I truly don’t know,” Kline said. “I do think though (that) the funding effects did take a toll on the clubs in many aspects.”
Wiley Radio and WCCR survived through their ability to find another outlet to broadcast from once funding was cut, Kline said.
“Being able to not only broadcast their content online but to also have social media to promote the broadcasts and other events the clubs may hold has kept the clubs alive and thriving,” she said.
Caleb Honegger, a senior in the Polytechnic Institute, was instrumental in revitalizing Wiley Radio, Rhodes said.
“He kind of revamped the studio,” Rhodes said. “He made a website so people could listen, and he got in contact with different bands so they can play on campus.”
Honegger said Wiley Radio essentially went under in 2016, and the radio station was dismantled. There are very few members still involved.
“I’d heard about this and offered to help fix (the) station, and was literally given the keys and told to “go for it,” he said. “Over spring and summer 2016, I rebuilt the studio on a shoestring budget.”
People listen to the campus broadcast radio stations for a variety of reasons, Rhodes said.
“Some people tune in just to hear their friends talk about music,” she said. “(For) other people it’s like nice background music and background sound to homework you’re doing during the day.”
Sponsoring concerts and events helps spread awareness of the radio stations, Rhodes said. These events are enjoyed by many students each year, according to Kline.
“Radio seems to be a dying industry, but (it) is far from it,” Kline said.
Rhodes said radio has a personality to it that isn’t there on Spotify or Apple Music. It has a unique voice and a real person attached to it. He said it’s a great way to get into different music and hear someone else’s opinion.
“Radio has a rich history of being a main form of communication,” Kline said. “Now, radio is a way to still spread news ... while also entertaining the masses with music.”
Honegger echoed Rhodes sentiment about the communal aspect of radio.
“It connects communities in a way the internet doesn’t,” Honegger said. “It’s uniquely live, it’s a very different experience than listening to podcasts on demand or streaming music.”