A former Purdue assistant professor accused of beating his wife and locking his son in a dog cage in November was assigned a new trial date in court Friday morning.
John Froiland, now living in Monticello, Indiana, was in Tippecanoe Circuit Court with his attorney, who, along with the deputy prosecutor in the case, told Tippecanoe Circuit Court Judge Sean Persin the two sides are "in the ballpark" in terms of a possible plea agreement in the case. Trial is now set for Dec. 13.
Purdue had placed Froiland on paid administrative leave, but a Purdue spokesman said Friday he is no longer employed by the university.
Froiland reportedly told his then-10-year-old son "to die" and stated he was going to place chicken wire around the crate so his son could not get out, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case. Froiland, who is 6-foot-3, broke a wooden leg off a chair and hit his wife repeatedly in the arms, the affidavit states. The wife reportedly said she had bruising and swelling from being hit.
Froiland then allegedly took his wife's phone, purse and keys to prevent her from leaving. He also confiscated the phone of his daughter, who was present during the incident. The wife later escaped to her other son's Purdue residence and called the police.
He is charged with domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, battery on a person less than 14 years old, two charges of confinement, intimidation and interference with the reporting of a crime.
Froiland is persona non grata, or banned from campus, until Nov. 15. He is still on paid administrative leave from Purdue.