A Purdue professor and computer scientist was selected by the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics to receive an award for his research on graph coloring.
The professor, Alex Pothen, will be awarded the George Pólya Prize in Combinatorics, which is awarded every four years for a notable application of combinatorial theory, a branch of mathematics that explores finite, countable, discrete entities.
The Purdue professor was nominated for his research paper "What Color is Your Jacobian? Graph Coloring for Computing Derivatives,” a Purdue press release said. The article was published in SIAM Review in 2005.
Pothen is being honored with his co-authors, Assefaw Gebremedhin of Washington State University and Fredrik Manne of the University of Bergen in Norway.
"Graph coloring is a mathematical technique to divide a collection of objects into few groups so that a scarce resource can be used optimally," the release said. "An example might be to group courses to be taught in a semester into time periods so that classrooms can be used effectively.
Pothen’s article describes efficient algorithms to solve several variant coloring problems and then applies them to compute Jacobian and Hessian matrices, which are matrices of derivatives and are key calculus concepts.
These enable scientists to solve nonlinear problems that could be modeled as optimization problems or differential equations, including machine learning, according to the release.
“I am very pleased that SIAM has recognized the significance of the research results of professor Pothen’s and his collaborators with this important award,” said Sunil Prabhaka, the head of Purdue’s Department of Computer Science, in the press release.
“It is also noteworthy that one of the co-recipients of the prize, Assefaw Gebremedhin, also has a Purdue connection," she said in the release. "He was a research assistant professor at Purdue for several years.”