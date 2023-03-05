You may have heard of “Men in Tights," but rather than tights, the brothers of Kappa Pi Beta donned aprons and served up brownies in Wilmeth Active Learning Center Friday evening.
The performance and costumes transformed a classroom on the third floor of WALC into a café in which guests are served by a team of maids.
The Purdue Filipino Association and Korean American Student Association provided both musical and open-mic entertainment, according to Zach Fernandez, a senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences. This included a performance by Marly Palanca, a singer-songwriter and junior in the College of Health and Human Sciences serving as the vice president of the PFA.
“The original idea for the maid café fundraiser was to create an inclusive, ‘wear-it-on-your-shoulder’ vibe which the Asian (organization) community could contribute to,” Fernandez said. “We also wanted to combat gender stereotypes and dispel the usual assumptions about fraternal organizations and their members.”
Baked desserts were provided by fellow brother Brendan Nguyen, a senior in the School of Business.
“I brought crinkle cookies, sugar cookies, cake pops, shortbread, chocolate ganache, brownies and some other stuff,” Nguyen said. “I’m basically the professional baker for KPB.”
Nguyen, who runs a bakery off his instagram, @bnb_bakery, spoke about the difficulties of being a maid.
“It’s all about service, making the table feel like they are welcome and handling the pressure with poise,” he said. “Also, keeping the dress clean.”
The café fundraising event has existed since Fall 2021. A portion of all proceeds goes to the American Diabetic Association, KPB’s philanthropic partner.
According to the event’s webpage, Asian Americans have the highest proportion of undiagnosed diabetes among all ethnic and racial groups at 51%, and 60% of the world’s diabetic population is Asian.
As more than 40 patrons shuffled in and took their places, Luke Balagtas, a senior in the College of Engineering, welcomed them and explained the event’s premise.
“When it comes to what makes a man a man, there is no right answer,” Balatgas said. “If you think that being a man has to do with being entitled to things, not asking for consent and aggressively loving sports, then you’re mistaken about that.”