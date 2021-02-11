Whether it’s the cold weather, the pandemic, the lack of a valentine or a simple distaste of the holiday, some may prefer to stay home and cozy up with a good book this holiday.
Here are a few recommendations that you might want to pick up:
The Classics:
“Love in the Time of Cholera” by Gabriel García Márquez
This novel by Nobel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez delves into Florentino and Fermina’s epic love story where love is a sickness, and the two star-crossed lovers have spent 50 years battling it. García Márquez’s signature whimsical writing style is sure to hook you from the very first page and hold your hand until the very end.
“Love Poems” by Pablo Neruda
In the early 1950s, Neruda caused quite a commotion after he anonymously published this sensual and passionate collection of poems. Today, he is celebrated as one of the most talented poets and Nobel Prize laureates. This timeless collection is a quick and captivating read that’s sure to enchant even the least romantic of us all.
Contemporary Young Adult:
“Felix Ever After” by Kacen Callender
Felix Love has never been in love. Tragically ironic, I know. This novel is a beautiful love and coming-of-age story about a Black, queer, transgender teen who is about to graduate high school. His story is a tumultuous one, but one that leaves a warm feeling in your stomach by the end.
“The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
For the fans of Greek mythology comes this lovely retelling of Achilles and Patroclus’ relationship during the time of the Trojan War. While not shy of any epic battles between gods and kings, in the end, this imaginative story centers on human emotion.
“The Poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo
Love certainly comes in very different forms and this novel manages to describe a lot of them through its intricate prose. Here, Xiomara struggles with her complicated relationship with her family, her passion for writing and her first real love.
“Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” by Benjamin Alire Sáenz
At first glance, Aristotle and Dante don’t have anything alike, other than their loneliness. Set in El Paso, Texas, during the late 1980s, these two Mexican-American teenagers form an unbreakable bond and together face racial, ethnic, sexual and familial struggles in this coming-of-age novel.
Adult Fiction:
“Love in Colour: Mythical Tales from Around the World” retold by Bolu Babalola
Babalola wrote this collection of stories in an attempt to decolonize and reimagine tropes inherent to famous love stories. From West African folktales to Greek myths to Middle Eastern legends, the retellings found within these pages are transcendental and definitely worth the read.
“Take a Hint, Dani Brown” and “Get a Life, Chloe Brown” by Talia Hibbert
Hibbert has recently risen to fame following the release of her Brown Sisters duology. Comprised of characters of varying races, ethnicities, body shapes, sexual preferences and life experiences, these two novels are fast-paced rom-coms with certain twists that make them that much more memorable.
“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab
In a desperate moment in the 1700s, Addie LaRue makes a Faustian bargain that allows her to live forever, but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets. Three hundred years later, she unexpectedly comes across a young man at a bookstore who remembers her name. How? Why? You’ll have to read to find out.
“Writers & Lovers” by Lily King
Casey Peabody is 31 years old and it seems like everyone around her has moved on in life and figured out how they’re going to live. In the summer of 1997, she is still grieving over her mother’s sudden death, stuck on a 6-year-old manuscript, and in love with two very different men at the same time. Wonderfully witty and surprisingly relatable, this story is a worthwhile feel-good journey.
“Luster” by Raven Leilani
In her debut novel, Leilani writes about Edie, a young Black woman still trying to figure out how to make it as an artist, who gets into a relationship with Eric, a white man in an open marriage. While it may not be your typical romance novel, this slice-of-life narrative is a darkly comic tale that speaks on multiple social and racial issues in a mere 240 pages.