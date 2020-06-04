Head coach Matt Painter has announced that the Boilermakers will host Yale on Dec. 29 in Mackey Arena – Purdue’s final non-conference game of the 2020-21 season.
Tip time and television designation will be announced at a later date, according to a news release Thursday morning.
Purdue and Yale will meet for the first time since a 76-66 Purdue victory on Dec. 27, 1962. The only other meeting came in the 1901-02 season, a 67-10 Boilermakers’ triumph.
The Bulldogs have been the Ivy League’s most dominant team over the last few years, according to the release, posting a 23-7 record a year ago with an 11-3 league mark – good for the regular-season league title by one game over Harvard. The Bulldogs owned wins over Vermont, Clemson and Massachusetts and lost by two on the road at Penn State a year ago.
Head coach James Jones will return all but three players from last year’s roster, including its top two scorers in 6-foot, 10-inch forward Paul Atkinson and 6-foot guard Azar Swain. In all, three starters return for the Bulldogs.
The contest is the fifth announced game of the 2020-21 season, joining West Virginia (Dec. 13, in Brooklyn), Evansville (Nov. 10 in West Lafayette), Indiana State (Nov. 13 in West Lafayette) and Incarnate Word (Dec. 21 in West Lafayette) on the schedule.
The Boilermakers will also play two games against Mississippi State, Clemson and Illinois State in Cancun, in addition to the Crossroads Classic against Notre Dame.
Purdue will also have games against an ACC team in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge, as well as a Big East team at home as part of the Gavitt Games.