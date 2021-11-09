Tailgate troubles to parking profits

Walking along Northwestern Avenue on a Purdue football game day, it would be a challenge to spot more than a few patches of grass on most of the lawns.
Cars are packed tight, a maze of football fans, beers and barbecue, all decorated with the indicative black and gold.
As the football season winds to a close, so too comes the end of the most profitable months of the year for some West Lafayette residents, as a lack of public parking on and around campus fuels the entrepreneurial spirit of residents who have turned their yards into paid parking and tailgating areas.
Purdue football game days expect a crowd, and the crowd expects space to park and prepare for the game, no matter how unusual.
Everyone from residential homeowners to Greek life houses and local businesses have gotten involved in this tradition.
For Kappa Delta Rho, a fraternity located on Northwestern Avenue just across from Ross-Ade Stadium, game day parking has turned into seasonal income.
Jacob Hessler, a senior in the Polytechnic Institute, currently holds the designated house position for organizing and handling parking on game days. Hessler said on a given game day, the KDR lawn can accommodate 40 to 60 cars, with each space costing $60 to rent for the day.
“On a normal day, we make anywhere between two and three grand, I would say,” Hessler said. “The first week, I think we made over $5,000.”
Much of that income is used towards fraternity upkeep.
“It’s a nice source of income, and I know in the past, I think we still do, donate a portion of what we make in the tailgates to our philanthropy for the fraternity,” Hessler said. “And then the rest of the money we use for house improvements and things like that.”
KDR has recently started selling spaces to local businesses in addition to offering parking and tailgating areas, Kessler said.
“We’ve started to have businesses reach out,” he said. “It’s cool to see people trying to get their name out or profit from all the atmosphere that is a Purdue football game.”
Nothing Bundt Cakes was one business that reserved a spot on the KDR lawn for the football game on Saturday.
Next door to KDR, Heather and Jamie Redman sell parking spaces in their yard that simply came with the property when they purchased the house.
“There’s been parking here at this house forever, even with the previous owner,” Heather Redman said. “In fact, the very first game, we didn’t know how this was going to go and I don’t even think we put a sign in the yard. Somebody just drives up, parks, and we’re like, ‘OK.’”
Selling spaces in their yard hasn’t stopped the Redmans from attending the football games though. Being Purdue fans, they hire someone to watch their house for them while they are absent during the game.
Neither the Redmans nor KDR said their lawns have experienced damage that can’t be easily remedied through the profits made.
“There have been times when we’ve had a bad rainy day, and we’ve had trucks and cars get stuck in our lawn and they had to come back a day later ... so they could get it out,” Hessler said. “By the end of the season, the lawn does look a little rough, but come spring, it’ll be fine. Maybe we can afford it.”
“It’s nothing that can’t be repaired,” Jamie Redman said. “It’s all a part of it, when you know you’re gonna make a bit of money over six games.”
Jamie Redman said they now offer a maximum of 55 parking spaces game days at $60 per spot.
While the Redmans say they don’t have trouble finding demand to fill their spaces, they started using the Parkour app to sell tailgating space in their backyard.
Jamie Redman said he saw the Purdue Tailgate Guys selling 20 feet by 20 feet tailgating tent set-ups for rates around $1,000.
Purdue fans don’t typically spend that kind of money, Jamie Redman said, so the Tailgate Guys stopped servicing Purdue, leaving more customers for him.
The Tailgate Guys is a company that sells tailgating tents, food and drinks that they set up, according to their website. A page from 2018 on the Purdue Sports website advertises the company, but the Tailgate Guys website doesn’t list Purdue as one of the universities they service.
To make up for their absence, residential houses have taken to advertise their space for tailgating purposes on apps, such as Parkour.
On the Parkour app, the Redmans advertise a 10-by-15 tent, including a cooler with ice and a table, which they claim can accommodate a group of 10. The Redmans charge $250 for their tailgating setup.
Parkour is a startup launched in August by Ravinderjit Singh, a graduate student in the College of Engineering, in response to the community’s need for event parking.
The app aims to connect tailgaters to homeowners looking to rent their property on game day.
“What we were hoping to get is more casual people,” Singh said. “Like hey, if you live nearby you have a spot in your driveway, it’s easy to sell one of two spots through the app instead of having to stand outside all day.”
Singh said not all homeowners in residences surrounding college campuses have the same opportunity as those near Purdue because renting your property to vehicles is not legal everywhere.
“If you go to Notre Dame, you have to get a permit for parking on your lawn,” Singh said. “Whereas here at Purdue, in West Lafayette, you don’t need a permit.”
Football fans and residents alike take advantage of this lack of restrictions and enjoy a unique style of tailgating.
“It was actually awesome,” tailgater Jessica Burke said. “I work at the university, and parking passes are not very readily available for football games.
“I literally saw the sign out here, and I just went online and booked it.”