11/4/21 things to do

Friday
CRESTVIEW ANNUAL GIFT SHOP
5 to 8 p.m. at Crestview Community Church, 1400 Ortman Lane, Lafayette.
Shop for unique fall and Christmas decorations, home decor, wooden signs, handmade crafts, gift baskets, gift mugs, kids’ clothes, toys, books, women’s boutique items, baked goods and more at the annual gift shop. The event will also be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FIRST FRIDAY
6 p.m. in Downtown Lafayette.
Downtown Lafayette comes alive on the first Friday of every month to connect the arts with local businesses and the community. View works from regional artists, enjoy live music and check out specials at over 25 businesses and restaurants.
Saturday
LA VEILLE DU DIABLE ET TOUSSAINT — AN 18TH CENTURY HALLOWEEN
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fort Ouiatenon, 3129 S. River Road, West Lafayette.
This 18th century living history event will focus on how people dealt with the cold then, prepared for winter and celebrated All Souls’ Day and French, Canadian or Native American ghost tales.
Sunday
TIPPECANOE COUNTY FLEA MARKET
7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tippecanoe County Amphitheater, 4449 State Road 43 N., West Lafayette.
An outdoor flea market is held on the first Sunday of each month, April through November.
ANNUAL FALL FEST
Noon to 6 p.m. at Wea Creek Orchard, 5618 S 200 E, Lafayette.
The annual fall fest will have lots for children to do with inflatables (one specifically for toddlers and one for older children), a costume party and parade, wagon rides around the orchard, a kiddie wagon train for toddler-sized kids, lots of food and craft/food/clothing vendors. Admission is $5 per car.
Thursday
FEFU AND HER FRIENDS
7:30 p.m. at Yue-Kong Pao Hall of Visual & Performing Arts.
Purdue Theatre presents a 1977 drama written by María Irene Fornés, Cuban-American playwright and matriarch of Latina playwriting and avant-garde theater traditions. Set in the 1930s, eight women gather at the home of their friend, Fefu, to plan an educational fundraiser. The play runs from Nov 12. to 21. For ticket information, go to ticketmaster.com.