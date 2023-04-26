Editor's note: This is an abbreviated interview with Purdue President Mung Chiang, conducted as part of Purdue's Fast Track broadcast class.
When you became president, you inherited a housing crisis. What are Purdue’s plans to address this, and is capping the number of students an option?
I’m glad you asked the question about acceptance of rejections of admission seasons because we are toward the tail end of the undergrad admission cycle, and this year we had yet another record number of applicants at 72,000. We were at 40,000 applications about 10 years ago.
Now, I've heard a few friends urging me to say you've got to accept fewer students. But around the weekends where we released the results of acceptance or rejection, I got many angry, disappointed emails, asking me, "How dare you reject my children or my grandchildren?" ... We're actually turning down many more applicants, percentage-wise and absolute number-wise than ever before, not because we're proud to be turning away applicants, but simply because we do recognize that this one single campus cannot physically accommodate an arbitrary number of students.
Now as to the housing availability, it is absolutely important. I wouldn't say it was a crisis. I wouldn't say it is one especially after last Friday, when the board of trustees endorsed two student housing projects. ... These two projects will have caught up actually with the undergraduate student enrollment growth; it will be a collection of 35% increase ... whereas the enrollment number actually has gone up by less than 35% undergrad-wise.
So Purdue is also planning on building alumni-centered housing, on land that was once affordable housing for graduate students, Purdue Village. How do you address that?
We deeply appreciate graduate students, those who are earning their master's degrees or earning their doctoral degrees to be the engine of both the research and teaching mission of the university. And that is why we elevated as a result of the Action Council on student housing and well being. Now clearly, there's the student housing part I just mentioned, and there's the CAPS well-being and mental health support that we announced first week of the year. Also the graduate students', especially doctoral students', minimum stipend went up again this year ... Now, the stipends we're talking about. The minimum is that minimum ($26,000 per year), we hope not everybody's getting the minimum because then that will be the maximum. We're merely saying that nobody can go below that. ... If you look at where we are relative to Big Ten public universities, I think that while we're not the top we're not also living in the most expensive location, either. I think we're moving the needle, and we're moving in the right direction.
What do you say to the people who say they need more now, who say they're struggling to find food or keep food on the table?
We listen, we received their protest and a second one to highlight that. ... But is it a fact that also they are students earning a degree? I think that is, yes, the case. Unlike undergraduate students, like you, you've been paying tuition. There's a frozen tuition, but it's not a free tuition. And you write a check. (We would rather not) then send them a bill to say, "Here are the tuition fees for the courses you're taking towards earning the degree." We would rather just say that the degree basically is "free" in the sense that you don't have to pay for tuition.
We understand that everybody needs to be able to provide for themselves, in some cases for their families. We're encouraging all the colleges and departments to do more as well. It's not just a university-central budget.
What's your favorite ice cream?
That is the most complicated question because the answer is, "Depends." It depends on the establishment or the brand. I generally like, though this is only for those above drinking age, alcohol mixed with ice cream. And if you're not allergic to tree nuts, some kind of nuts mixed in there as well. So for example, milk chocolate brandy hazelnut, that is a real flavor in some ice cream parlors. It's a wonderful combination.
How is your family adjusting to life at Westwood?
I think they are adjusting very well. My wife, she's been a fantastic first lady working with the community, and our three children go to west-side schools. I wish I could see them a lot more, but from everything I've seen, so far, they are adjusting very well.
How do you stay comfortable traveling all the time as president?
Sometimes it's just a lot of meetings, even when I'm not traveling, and I do travel a little bit. I went to Tokyo. I'm heading to Houston for an event for alumni. We should have been in Houston earlier this month for different reasons (the NCAA basketball final games were played there). We had an alumni event in the Bay Area. I go to Washington D.C. maybe about once a month. I've been to a few other places in the state of Indiana and in other parts of the country. It's actually an enjoyable part of job to get to see Boilermakers all over the place and not just not just in Indiana, but we see what they've been doing with their education out of Purdue and all the innovation. They are pushing their own local state and communities. It's a great point of pride.
So we recently had a story about getting rid of the graduate creative writing program. Are there any plans to increase anything in the liberal arts college?
First of all, liberal arts education is a cornerstone, and there is actually a cornerstone program. The particular example of the graduate program you mentioned I do believe happened last year, and it's a reflection of some of the budgetary and financial conditions. Now, without going into any specific, particular program, per se, I do think that you can see a lot of growth in general in the College of Liberal Arts. Just count the number of faculty recruiting happening right now and look at, for example, innovative new degrees, such as our philosophy department, there's a new degree in artificial intelligence, asking fundamental questions about what is the limit of AI? So what defines human beings?
As president what has been the biggest surprise of the semester?
There have been many outstanding moments. The Chicago United Center on that Sunday afternoon, that was a wonderful moment. That's when we won the (men's basketball) Big Ten tournament championship, in addition to the season championship. Now, of course, there's also moments of heartbreak, such as five days later, in Ohio.
I've had the chance to go through all five cultural centers on campus. ... And I have had a conversation with students, faculty, staff, alumni, neighbors, a lot of great conversations with student-athletes and the coaches. So there's just a deep sense of appreciation of why Purdue is unique and the Boilermaker spirit that is quite special. Maybe every other university president thinks their university is a unique one. But I think I'm reflecting a fact that there's something special about this place.
We always see you wearing a suit. How many do you have?
I used to only have three. Now I have a few more, say six. Today we have an Air Force research lab unveiling or ribbon cutting. That's one particular reason that I'm dressed up like this. ... I don't do that to go into Mackey, for example. Sometimes you have to go meet a state legislator. They show up here. Sometimes you shake hands and thank the donors and alumni. ... I don't particularly enjoy wearing a tie, by the way. Doesn't help with breathing.
What type of opportunities will the CHIPS and Science Act bring to students?
So first of all, you can be a business student, an engineering student, a technologies student, a science student, you could be also an undergrad or grad student and take our SDP (semiconductor degrees program). ... If you look at the news of the chips shortage and why semiconductors are the foundation of the entire digital economy, for the country, you will realize that with all these tens of billions of tax dollars and hundreds of billions of private sector investment throughout whole country, including Skywalker Technologies' $2 billion investment announced last summer right here on our campus ... the workforce, the talent pipeline is the most important supply chain at the end of the day. So we're proud to be able to offer a broad range of opportunities.
How's your first semester gone?
It's been fantastic. We've got a great team at university, and we've got great staff and colleagues and faculty. The students are amazing.