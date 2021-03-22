A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend home baseball and softball games, Purdue announced in a press release Monday.
Beginning Friday, campus and community members will be allowed to fill Alexander Field and Bittinger Stadium at 50% occupancy, according to the release. All seating will be outdoors, and suites will not be available for use.
Due to capacity restrictions, Purdue's women's soccer game against Indiana University on April 3 will be limited to guests of players and coaches, the release states.
“The cooperation and leadership of our students continues to be the reason we are able to operate as openly as any institution our size and the reason we are now able to take this next step in our journey toward more normal operations,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in the release. “Spring events always bring great energy to our campus community. We anticipate a lot of interest and excitement around these outdoor events and know our faculty, staff, students and any visiting community members will continue to work hard to protect Purdue by protecting themselves, each other and the community.”
Available tickets per game, with team, staff and guest attendance accounted for, is expected to be:
- Alexander Field (baseball): Approximately 500 tickets per game.
- Bittinger Stadium (softball): Approximately 200 tickets per game.
All fans are required to have a ticket and follow Protect Purdue guidelines, like wearing a mask and following social distancing protocols.
Purdue Athletics will offer complimentary admission to the home softball and baseball games between March 26-28. Tickets will be free for students, as well as fans 12 and under, but will cost $5 for all other non-students after March 28.
For schedule and ticket information, please visit PurdueSports.com.