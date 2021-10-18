Purdue's University Senate introduced an action plan Monday to address sexual assault and misconduct on campus. The plan, referred to as Senate document 12-10, was introduced by the Student Affairs Committee.
"Instead of trying to figure out who is responsible for what, we would just propose concrete changes that should benefit all of the student body at Purdue University, to make clear what are the expectations for behavior, and to also help address the issues that some of the people who have been victimized by sexual assault and misconduct have undergone," SAC Chair David Sanders said.
The plan includes four tangible recommendations for the university:
Purdue will create a streamlined, easy-to-locate website where all sexual misconduct policies, information and definitions, as well as current issues and statements reside. These policies and definitions will also be included in the student code of conduct.
All students will be required to pass a consent and misconduct module at the beginning of each academic year. Students will complete a contract affirming Purdue's standards for consent and sexual misconduct.
Sexual assault is addressed in the student handbook.
Mental-health services for survivors of sexual assault are made more accessible, which might include prioritizing victims of sexual assault in providing them with mental-health assistance.
While the University Senate overwhelmingly supports the ideas presented in the document, the rushed nature of the proposal did not allow time for each committee to gather for a vote, leading to the decision being pushed to the next senate meeting.
"I guess I should say that the reason why I don't have a vote for you is because of how quickly this happened," Leung said. "We weren't able to gather together in a meeting for a voting quorum, but I don't want anyone in here to take that as a sign that the (Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee) is in any hesitation about the importance of this item. By and large, I think that the committee endorses the goals of this document, maybe the language of the current form is something that is up for debate. We just could not vote on the language of the document, but certainly, we support ramping up action."
Sanders said he would take the feedback and ideas proposed in the meeting back to the SAC to revise the document before the next meeting.