For anyone seeking a spectacle to break the monotony of ‘syllabus week’ classes, Squonk Opera lends a hand – albeit an enormous, 20-foot-tall inflatable one.
The concert blends an eclectic prog rock music program with clever staging and special effects, the most notable of which is the two massive hands that flank the bandstand and move throughout the show. The final product is a mish-mash of both musical and technical feats that defies artistic labels. For those who missed opening night, Squonk has two more concerts this Thursday at 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Squonk’s Hand to Hand also marks the first live performance hosted by Purdue Convocations since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and is open to all members of the Purdue community free of charge. For the Pittsburgh-based music troupe, Purdue is just another stop in a tour across the Midwest. But for Purdue Convos, the open admission and convenient location of Memorial Mall were chosen with high hopes that these will bolster student and community interest for the Fall 2021 season.
“We thought that for the first performance of the season we’d open it up to the student population and go gorilla – and Squonk is the perfect show for that,”Todd Wetzel, executive director of Purdue Convos and assistant vice provost for student life said. “There are over 30,000 students who haven’t seen us in over 18 months, and then another 10,000 freshmen who have never seen us.”
Both the musical talent and rigging are prodigal in their own right, but the surprising combination of the two compliments each other in spectacular fashion. At the opening of the show, when live music, cannot prove to be anything other than magnetic and encapsulating, the goliath hands beckon to the audience.
A violent contrapuntal duel between the bass and guitar is made visible as the players battle each other with the 40-pound fingers strapped upon their backs. When the music is most reverent and ethereal, the hands lift their palms as if to pray.
Steve O’Hearn, the visual director for Squonk, explained how the group lends itself to an aesthetic that draws upon the steel-laced skyline of its Pittsburgh origins.
“It’s about maintaining a transparency of how all the mechanisms of the show work; that’s what is ‘Rust Belt’ about this show,” O’Hearn said. “Back then, you could see the pistons on a steam engine, you could see each part of heavy industry working, we’re talking 1880s, 90s, pre-electricity,”
All the rigging work and special effects are fully visible to the audience. The music also commits to a type of ‘transparency,’ as the band refuses to use any tracks or sounds that aren’t being made by the players’ instruments themselves.
Yet despite the “industrial” feel of Hand to Hand, there is an organic liveliness and personability to the show.
Jackie Dempsey – the keyboardist and composer of the group – explained that in the way that Pittsburgh lies between the border of Northeast and Midwest, the show exhibits a “homey-folksy” element alongside its industrial pretense.
According to Dempsey, the name “Squonk Opera” came from a blending of both the austere, artistically defined genre of operatic music with the spontaneity and colloquial term “squonk.”
Squonk Opera is free to all members of the community by benefit of Purdue Convocations Thursday. Both the 5 and 7:30 p.m. performances are located at Purdue Memorial Mall, weather permitting.