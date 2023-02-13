The Mitch Daniels School of Business’ undergraduate institute has been named the Bruce White Undergraduate Institute, Purdue announced on its website Monday morning.
This comes after the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation, a non-profit organization owned by the influential White family, donated $50 million.
“The Bruce White Undergraduate Institute will serve as a flagship element of the Daniels School of Business. The Krannert name will be retained for the Krannert Graduate Institute,” the announcement reads. “The new names of both institutes are subject to approval by the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees in the coming days.”
Bruce White, the namesake of the new institute, was a former Purdue Trustee and owner of JW Marriott who died last month at the age of 70.