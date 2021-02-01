A Purdue student was arrested by the Purdue University Police Department on charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest and intimidation.
Luke Pezza, 19, was seen stumbling along Northwestern Avenue early Saturday morning when police were called to the scene, PUPD spokesperson Capt. Song Kang said. Pezza was located by police near the Electrical Engineering building, where he began to run, falling a few times in the process.
"(There was) just a slew of things that went wrong," Kang said.
While being helped into the squad car, Kang said, Pezza made threatening comments to officers, receiving preliminary intimidation charges in return.
Because he was intoxicated, Kang said Pezza was taken to a local hospital for screening before being taken to jail. He was booked into the Tippecanoe County jail at 3:47 a.m., and posted a $500 bond soon after.
He has not yet been charged by a prosecutor.