Six Purdue students have been charged with felony theft and misdemeanor trespassing after allegedly stealing three banners from Ross-Ade Stadium, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday.
On March 30, the stadium maintenance crew chief and the athletics superintendent reportedly contacted police to report that three banners were missing from Ross-Ade. At first it was unknown whether the loss of the banners was due to windy weather or theft, but security camera footage from March 28 reportedly captured five male students entering the stadium.
The students allegedly entered the stadium around 1 a.m. by going over and under the fencing, according to the affidavit. The footage reportedly shows them operating a crane and moving it up and down before running onto the field. The keys had been left in the crane, one student later reportedly told law enforcement.
The footage reportedly shows one student lifting another student up and down on the crane, according to the affidavit. The students also tried to steal a fourth banner, Athletics Facilities Superintendent Kyle Banter told police, but they could not remove the cables that tied it to the bleachers.
Shortly after 1 a.m., the five students allegedly left the area with three black banners.
The banners are 40 feet by 4 feet in size and cost $500 to reprint and replace, Banter told police, according to the affidavit. The total loss from the three banners stolen was reportedly $1,500.
On March 31, police contacted Information Technology at Purdue in hopes of finding a cell phone connected to the stadium Wi-Fi during the time frame of the reported theft. They found one user connected to the stadium’s Wi-Fi during the time period. This student was reportedly with the group of five when the alleged theft took place, but has not yet been charged with a crime.
About 1 p.m. that day, Brandon Cutler, director of fraternity, sorority and cooperative life, sent an email urging the individuals involved or anyone with information to contact Banter, according to the affidavit. About an hour later, one of the alleged suspects emailed Banter.
“Two weekends ago, a few of my friends and myself made the impulsive decision to take two banners from Ross-Ade Stadium. It was a quick decision where our lack of foresight and empathy caused us to act without regard,” the email read, according to the affidavit.
The student reportedly offered to return the banners to Banter “at (his) earliest convenience,” and apologized.
“We understand that by removing those banners, we have not only cast a negative light on ourselves but the entire student body at Purdue,” the email reportedly reads.
Police met with two of the alleged suspects, 18-year-old Gabriel Vaughn and 19-year-old John Law, on April 1, according to the affidavit. By this time, the banners had been returned. The other students had class and were unable to meet with police, according to the affidavit.
Vaughn reportedly told detectives that on March 21, he, Law and the other three students had entered the stadium through Gate A. Vaughn said he stole one banner that night, per the affidavit.
Law and four other students, not including Vaughn, allegedly returned on March 28. Law reportedly told police that he and the other students had entered the stadium through Gate A and had stolen two banners after playing on the crane.
The detectives “explained to (Vaughn and Law) the dangers of getting on heavy machinery” and told them that “honesty and returning the property goes a long way when it comes to these types of incidents.”
Police reportedly talked to the other students involved, who had similar accounts. Police said they were “proud of them for coming forward and returning the property so quickly,” according to the affidavit.
At least two of the students involved are members of Beta Theta Phi, according to the affidavit.
"I asked (Vaughn and Law) if getting on the stadium field two different times had anything to do with their fraternity," the affidavit reads. "They said they were not told to get on the field, and their actions had nothing to do with their fraternity."
Vaughn, Law and the other four students, Owen Reno, William Georgen, Collin Gernhardt and Theodore Walter, are charged with theft of property valued between $750 and $1,500 and trespassing, according to court documents.
The students' initial hearings are all scheduled for April 28.