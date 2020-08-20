Weeks before 35,000 students were scheduled to descend onto campus, Purdue filed court documents in an attempt to dismiss a lawsuit in which three students say they deserve a portion of their money back for the halted spring semester.
In a motion filed on Aug. 7 meant to dismiss student plaintiffs’ complaints that they didn’t get what they paid for, the University addresses the students’ arguments, which it says aren’t valid in state law.
“First, Indiana law does not allow courts to engage in qualitative assessments regarding how a university delivers educational services or the perceived value of those services,” court documents read. “Claims of so-called ‘educational malpractice’ simply are not cognizable in Indiana or elsewhere.”
Much of Purdue’s plea for dismissal rests on this logic — that educational malpractice cannot be used as a legal argument to receive a refund.
The University further points out in its filing that the students’ lawsuit doesn’t claim any breach of contract by Purdue, as the complaint instead focuses on the University breaking a “promise” to provide instruction in a brick-and-mortar classroom.
The lawsuit was originally filed in state court on June 1 by students Zachary Church, Jordan Klebenow and Luke McNally on behalf of all Purdue students. Their argument called for a refund of the difference in tuition between the worth of on-campus and remote instruction for the period of about half a semester. The suit also asks for the remission of certain fees, like housing, meal and other assorted costs that students paid in full before the pandemic began.
As students were making the decision to leave campus entirely after spring break or stick around to finish out the semester, Purdue offered a $750 credit to those in dorms who left by a specified date.
The lawsuit rests on the grounds that students are entitled to a partial refund of their tuition, as they expected to have classes on campus, privy to all of the benefits of being an on-campus learner.
“Fatal to Plaintiff’s theory is the Complaint’s lack of any allegation of a promise by Purdue that they would receive instruction in physical classrooms during a pandemic in contravention of governmental orders,” the motion reads.
The complainants noted in their own filings that “some University housing would remain open for students who needed to remain on campus.” Taking that and the fact that that the plaintiffs chose to leave campus into account, Purdue’s counsel writes that “the allegations of the Complaint reveal no breach — students could remain on campus and continue to receive housing and dining services pursuant to their contract, or they could leave, and accept a $750 credit instead.”
Purdue’s motion argues that essentially, the University never stopped providing housing and dining, and so should not be responsible for further refunding students those fees; that the students don’t actually allege a breach of an explicit contract between the University and its students; and that by virtue of the governor’s order and pandemic, Purdue had to shift to remote instruction, which students accepted academic credit for at the end of the semester.
The plaintiffs have 15 days as of Aug. 13 to respond to the motion to dismiss.