The fourth industrial revolution may have arrived, and marking this achievement is the Saab manufacturing facility in the Purdue Discovery Park Aerospace District.
The $37 million, 100,000-square-foot facility, unveiled for the public Tuesday morning, currently sits empty but promises to deploy the next generation of manufacturing technologies by its grand opening in October.
General manager and Purdue alumnus Robert Ulibarrí spoke about the future of manufacturing at Purdue’s Discovery Park through the use of automation, connectivity and Saab’s Swedish heritage Tuesday.
“Swedish roots, American legacy” was the guiding motto for the facility and the partnership with Purdue, Ulibarrí said.
At the heart of the factory floor is a set of rooms made for manufacturing administration and technician training. The state-of-the-art workshops and lecture rooms emphasize the clean, minimalist manufacturing style that Swedish factories are famous for.
New industry technologies such as the “internet of things,” “big data” and machine learning are all part of the larger plan to focus manufacturing efforts on connectivity, and preventing problems rather than reacting to them.
Real-time manufacturing data is displayed on the factory floor for all employees to see so problems can be prevented. This saves Saab money, resources and time, Ulibarrí said.
There are about 50 employees at the facility, and that number is expected to increase to up to 85 by the end of the year.
And over the next five years, Ulibarrí said he expects the number of employees to reach 300 encompassing engineers, factory workers and office staff.
The first major project for the facility is the construction of the aft portion of the supersonic T-7A training aircraft for the U.S. Air Force, which is expected to begin in October.
The T-7A comes as the previous training aircraft, the T-38, enters its 60th year in operation as a training vehicle.