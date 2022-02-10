Purdue Counseling and Psychological Services released a statement in support of Black students on campus in light of a student alleging excessive use of force by a police officer.
In an Instagram post Thursday, CAPS offered various virtual and in-person support sessions for students.
"We at CAPS care about and stand with our Black students, faculty and staff, and we oppose systemic racism, prejudice, injustice and inequity," the post reads.
"We want to support the student community as they process complex reactions that may arise from recent events. We strive to be here as allies and as a resource to validate, empathize with, and help process these painful experiences and feelings."
CAPS will be offering sessions at the following times:
Drop in Discussion at The Black Cultural Center - Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Drop in Discussions held virtually - Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Drop in Discussion at The Black Cultural Center - Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Drop In Discussion at The Black Cultural Center - Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Black Healing Conversation at The Black Cultural Center - Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m.