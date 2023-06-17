Purdue's network is down across the West Lafayette campus.
According to a notice posted on the university's website, "campus has been disconnected from primary internet connections" because of a cut network fiber cable.
"At least two network fiber cuts have been reported in Indiana," the notice reads. "More information will be posted as it is available."
Every Purdue website is inaccessible, and Wi-Fi is down on campus. It's unclear how long the problem has persisted, but Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said in an email it has been since at least noon on Saturday.
"This is not a Purdue-specific issue," Doty said.
As of 3 p.m. on Saturday, Purdue IT could not be reached for comment.