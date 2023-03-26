TUESDAY
Lunar Ticks: 6 to 8 p.m. at People's Brewing Company, 2006 N. Ninth St., Lafayette.
The Lunar Ticks are influenced by the songwriting and studio experimentation of 90's and 2000's innovative alternative and indie rock bands like Wilco, My Morning Jacket, The Flaming Lips, Ween, Yo La Tengo, Pavement and Dr. Dog, and fuses it with genre-bending, progressive musicality, and exploratory improvisations in the vein of The Grateful Dead, Phish and Umphrey's McGee. Admission to the event is $10 and can be purchased at ontaptickets.com. The event is for audiences 21 years and older.
Euchre Night: 7 to 9 p.m. at Brokerage Brewing Company, 2516 Covington St., West Lafayette.
This is a free tournament-style event. Walk-ins will only be accepted if space allows. Check-in begins at 6:30 p.m., and play starts around 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
What's Up Wednesday: Noon to 2 p.m. at PMU Ground Floor.
The Purdue Student Union Board will be having Chick-Fil-A at the Union Ground Floor tabling space.
FRIDAY
Murder Mystery Night: 7 to 11 p.m. at PMU North Ballroom.
Put your detective skills to the test and work with fellow dinner guests to catch the killer before the trail (and the food) goes cold. Murder Mystery Dinner aims to immerse students in a different world and story of mystery, comedy, and fun. Here, students work alongside actors to participate and engage with the story with its twists and turns, and ultimately catch the murderer.
Irishman Ian Gould: 9 p.m. at Nine Irish Brothers, 119 Howard Ave., West Lafayette.
Ian Gould is coming for a fun evening of traditional Irish music, singalongs and a variety of great songs you'll love.
SATURDAY
Doggie Egg Hunt: Noon to 2 p.m. at Cumberland Dog Park, 1101 Kalberer Road, West Lafayette.
Join the West Lafayette Parks Department for a Doggie Egg Hunt with prizes and treats while supplies last.
Holi: 1 to 6 p.m. at Memorial Mall.
Join a collaboration event with American Indian Foundation, UR Global and Residence Hall Association to celebrate the festival of colors. Get together to experience the event featuring showers of color, music and snacks.
Purdue Bells Concert: 3 to 4 p.m. at Slayter Hill.
Join the Purdue Bells in concert at 3 pm at Slayter Center located on Purdue's campus. This concert is free and open to the public; tickets are not required. The rain location will be at Hiler Theatre.
Spring Egg Hunt: 4 to 7 p.m. at West Lafayette Wellness Center, 1101 Kalberer Road, West Lafayette.
Join the second annual Spring Egg Hunt at the West Lafayette Wellness Center. Event will include an egg hunt, giveaway prizes, cake walk, facepainting and crafts. Egg hunt start times vary by age; registration required for planning purposes. Register at the West Lafayette Parks and Recreation website.
Lafayette Symphony Orchestra presents Czech's Mix: 7:30 p.m. at Long Center for the Performing Arts, 111 N. Sixth St., Lafayette.
Delight in the joyous beauty of the natural world with Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8, preceded by the talented young winners of the Keller Concerto Competition. For tickets, go to the Lafayette Symphony Orchestra's website.
Observatory Open House: 8:30 to 10 p.m. at West Lafayette Observatory, 600 Cumberland Ave., West Lafayette.
Free stargazing using the observatory and telescopes. This month, learn about growing plants in space and get to touch some moon dirt.