Work will begin May 17 to renovate the Krannert School of Management’s drawing room, a space used for study, events and conferences. The remodeling should be completed by the fall semester, according to Logan Jordan, associate dean of administration for Krannert.
“It is really not furnished for how students are working today,” Jordan said. “It is the first impression the school gives to potential students, and a last impression for those that join us. It needed to be refreshed to reflect the quality of our students and programs.”
The drawing room, which was last renovated in the early ‘90s, is used to host both Krannert-specific and campus-wide events, receptions, callouts, company information booths and student club activities.
When there are not scheduled events, it’s used as a study space for students both independently and in groups. The renovation plan will make the study spaces more inviting and functional, Jordan said, with extra seating for individual study, two conference rooms and team booths for collaboration. Power outlets for charging personal devices will also be added.
Students from both Krannert and the College of Liberal Arts played roles in the planning of the remodel.
“We also greatly appreciated the feedback of our Krannert Ambassadors student organization on the architect’s plan — from the layout of the study spaces, the function of the room and feedback on the actual furnishings we’ve selected,” Jordan said.
Some of the early redesign ideas came from a class project in Interior Design III, taught by Laura Bittner in the Patti and Rusty Rueff School of Design, Art and Performance.
Along with the drawing room, the first-floor hallway and restrooms will be remodeled. Plans are in place to add a welcome space for prospective families similar to that found in the new Boilermaker Station welcome center in Stewart Center.
Some students say they believe the remodel will represent the student body well.
“The plans definitely bring a touch of modernity and freshness to the building,” said Justin Kitchen, sophomore in the College of Agriculture. “To me, it symbolizes the progression and adaptation that is also found in the students of this program.”
Others recall the memories they have had in the drawing room.
“The plans look awesome, and I’m so sad that I’ll be graduating and not be able to use it,” said Emily D’Alessandro, a senior in Krannert. “I usually use the Krannert drawing room for group meetings, hanging out in between classes, or sometimes clubs will have tables that get out food or information for their club.”