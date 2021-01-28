For the second year in a row, Purdue’s online graduate engineering programs have ranked third overall in U.S. News & World Report’s latest ranking of the Best Online Programs in the Nation.
Released last Tuesday, Purdue’s overall online graduate engineering programs ranked behind only Columbia University and the University of California, Los Angeles. In specialty online engineering program rankings, Purdue ranked second in civil engineering and first in electrical engineering, industrial engineering and mechanical engineering.
Head of the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering Dimitri Peroulis said in a Purdue News release that the department has created a number of “high-quality programs that meet the needs of working professionals across multiple fields.”
“The College of Engineering is on the leading edge of Purdue’s initiative to greatly expand its online presence and to serve all types of students,” Executive Vice President for Purdue Online Gerry McCartney said in the release.
In order to rank the programs, the organizers of the annual U.S. News rankings analyze data on factors such as the quality of students entering a program, online teaching practices, technologies employed by programs to enhance student flexibility, and student support services.
Also weighed are faculty credentials and training, including the degree to which online instructors’ credentials compare to those of on-campus faculty.
