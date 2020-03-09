Ninghui Li, a Purdue professor of computer science specializing in security, has written an open letter urging U.S. government officials to enforce “aggressive social distancing measures” to contain the spread of COVID-19.
“Without new decisive containment efforts, the number of confirmed cases in U.S. will increase at least 10 folds in 10 days, to 4000 or more (and possible as high as 10,000) by March 17,” he said in an email.
“It’s all exponential growth until saturation,” he said in an emotional interview Monday afternoon. “In the beginning, there’s very few spread. It looks very slow. After the early phase, it will pick up. You will see exponential dramatic growth. And then when all the vulnerable targets are saturated, then the growth slows.”
He likened the spread of biological viruses to one of the earliest internet viruses, known as the Morris worm of 1988.
“That virus essentially reached about a quarter of the internet,” he said, noting the internet was much smaller in 1988. “The way people deal with that is to disconnect your network from the internet to deal with it.”
Li said he started monitoring COVID-19 last week because his son was set to attend a school spring break trip and he was conflicted as to whether to let him go. After seeing the numbers, Li said he made a decision.
“Two weeks ago I decided that he will not go,” he said. “Because I saw the exponential trend, so I’ll keep following it.”
Li was further spurred by friends asking for his thoughts on the situation on WeChat, a popular messaging app, and that’s when he started putting his thoughts into the open letter.
“‘I am watching a train wreck going to happen, yet can do nothing to help,’” he told his friends.
In his letter, he said because U.S. officials have failed to properly contain the outbreak, more aggressive action will need to be taken.
“It appears that U.S. officials have admitted failure in containment and moved to mitigation,” Li said. “Without decisive and aggressive actions now, the government will have to take these or even more drastic measures later, when the virus is much more widespread, which leads to thousands of preventable deaths, health care systems straining to the point of breaking.”
The letter has been sent to news outlets and the Purdue administration, he said, where he hopes to find a channel to President Donald Trump.
“In a sense, the only person that can actually take the action to make a difference is President Trump,” Li said, noting he also sent the letter to the dean, the provost and into his WeChat group.
“I felt time was of essence,” he said.
Li predicts Purdue will take action after spring break, at latest, and he said he completely trusts the University administration's decision-making.
“Because every institution, even if they take action, the overall impact is limited,” he said. “So the only way the problem is to be solved is if there is a coordinated effort from all over the world.”