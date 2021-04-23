The green flag will fall at the 64th Purdue Grand Prix Sunday afternoon, the Foundation confirmed Friday afternoon in an email.
The race has been moved back from its original start time because of the probability of inclement weather Saturday.
"Everything will be occurring at the same time that was planned for Saturday," the email said.
The livestream of the race is still going ahead as well, the email said. Tickets for the virtual event are still available on the Purdue Grand Prix Foundation's website.