Purdue Dining and Culinary services is working on a plan to phase in indoor dining options as the weather continues to cool, according to Purdue Dining and Catering administration.
Azrielle Nunnally, director of dining operations, confirmed in an email Monday that a select number of dining and study tents with low usage will be coming down.
“We understand the need to be prepared with indoor seating options as well as more indoor queuing space as the weather cools off,” Nunnally said.
She said students can now eat in gyms one, two and three in the Córdova Recreational Sports Center, as well as in the Armory.
The announcement was met with apprehension by students uneasy about a return to indoor dining.
“I didn’t even know they were going to phase in any type of indoor dining,” said Lily Stitt, a junior in the College of Engineering.
“I don’t love the thought of eating indoors with a bunch of other people with their masks off,” Stitt said while sitting in a dining tent. “But if it was spread out, like in the Co-Rec, that’d be fine.”
More information on the full plans for implementing indoor dining will be available once the plans have been approved by Purdue’s medical advisory team, Nunnally said.
“We are working closely with (Radiological and Environmental Management) and Fire & Life Safety on the plan and will get Medical A Team approval before implementation,” she added.
Nunnally said the Dining and Culinary office has reached out to different student organizations to get feedback on the proposed plans to ensure they offer a convenient and safe plan for students.
Sydney Godwin, a freshman in the College of Health and Human Sciences, said if Plexiglas barriers were inside that might persuade her to eat indoors, but only as a last resort.
“Probably only if the weather was really bad,” she said.