“Change policy, not the climate,” students yelled at passersby as fans streamed into Mackey Arena Thursday night to watch the first games of the NCAA tournament.
The “March Madness Climate March” was organized by the group “West Lafayette Climate Strikes.” The group is planning a larger protest at the Indiana Statehouse Friday evening.
The goal of last night’s climate strike was to demand that Purdue declares a climate emergency as well as take steps to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, said Logan Faircloth, a demonstrator and sophomore at the College of Liberal Arts.
The group walked up and down 798 Northwestern Ave and waved their signs at passing cars to raise awareness about the climate march. Several TV media stations were live broadcasting outside Mackey for the March Madness games, and the students took advantage to stand with their signs facing their cameras.
“If one person would look at this and say, I want to learn more about carbon neutrality and why it matters to them, then I think our goal is met,” said Michaela Fennell, a sophomore in the Polytechnic Institute.
Purdue launched its Physical Facilities Sustainability Master Plan in April 2020, which some took issue with because the plan looks only at sustainability in a five-year perspective, said Iris Bellisario, a Purdue alumna from the class of 2020. Bellisario believes that climate change is not a five-year issue, it’s a thirty-to-fifty-to-a hundred-year issue.
Purdue is not efficient with its energy usage, says Lindsay Hutton, a junior in the College of Engineering.
The group will hold several other events on campus to raise awareness for its movement and its petition for carbon neutrality, which has roughly 3,300 signatures according to Faircloth. Faircloth said they want to remind the Purdue administration that they are not going to go away and will continue to expand their movement.