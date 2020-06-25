The University announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 within the Purdue Athletics Department Thursday night.
The person who tested positive is now in quarantine, according to a press release, and is receiving prescribed medical care. The athletics medical team is monitoring people who are affected by the positive case, and the department will continue to screen and monitor all student-athletes, coaches and staff daily.
Athletics staff and student-athletes started returning to campus on June 8 in a phased approach. Currently work-outs are voluntary and are held in smaller groups to adhere to social-distancing guidelines, the release notes.
"The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, students, coaches, faculty and staff remains the top priority for Purdue," it says.
The Indiana State Department of Health does not disclose information related to investigations of notifiable diseases. The release did not specify if a student-athlete, staff member or coach tested positive, or when.