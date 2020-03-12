Purdue Provost Jay Akridge sent an email to students and faculty Thursday afternoon clarifying the parameters of when and how the University would recall students back to campus for in-person classes.
"We will make that decision no later than Monday, March 30," the email states, "and if we do decide to resume face-to-face instruction, we would start on Monday, April 6. To be clear, by March 30, we will either commit to remote instruction for the rest of the semester, or we will resume face-to-face instruction on April 6. We are hopeful this date is helpful for your planning purposes."
The email did not mention how such decision-making would affect students who had already moved out of their residences by the decision date.