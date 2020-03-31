The two Purdue Student Government presidential candidates spoke about coronavirus, mental health and other issues during a virtual debate Friday.
Assata Gilmore, the current PSG vice president, and Mason Merkel, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, held a virtual debate that was sent via email to The Exponent. The audio was said to have been posted to @votebebold, Gilmore’s campaign Instagram, according to PSG Press Secretary Vincent Rehfeldt, though reporters from The Exponent were unable to find it there.
Coronavirus response
Both candidates addressed Purdue’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Merkel thought the response was what it should have been, though he said there were “kinks” given the unprecedented situation.
Gilmore said the only thing she would have changed about Purdue’s response, which Merkel agreed with, was the extension of spring break, something she said other universities had done.
Mental health
Both candidates addressed mental-health resources when asked what the biggest problem facing campus is.
“The biggest issue facing our students today is lack of community,” Gilmore said.
Gilmore said she aided in organizing Mental Health Awareness Week as current vice president for PSG. She also spoke about working with the Mental Health Council to provide resources, as well as a fall retreat with the executive boards of every student organization so they can network with one another.
Merkel, despite his campaign's emphasis on sustainability, conceded it is not the largest problem facing Purdue.
“Even as an environmental engineer, sustainability is not the biggest problem here, it is mental health,” he said.
In response to the current administration's Mental Health Awareness Week, Merkel said that the issue with mental health isn’t a lack of awareness, but a need for more aggressive action in terms of resources.
One example he gave was a little to no cost psychology graduate student clinic, though he said both that and Counseling and Psychological Services fill up quickly.
In her response, Gilmore said MHAW was about not just raising awareness about mental health, but also building a community.
Gender gap
The candidates addressed the gender disparity at Purdue. Merkel said his platform includes reaching out to high schools for gender empowerment. He also said he has partnered with Period Project.
Gilmore, in response to Merkel partnering with the Period Project, said women are more than just menstruation and said there is a need for other resources.
“Given that disparity, I think there needs to be more resources funneled about consent and sexual assault and making sure survivors of those cases are cared for,” she said.
Student empowerment
Both candidates wanted to increase student involvement and give students a better voice to the Purdue administration.
“A lot of decisions that are made in regards to marginalized communities on campus — they don’t even get the chance to respond, or aren’t asked about what it is,” Gilmore said.
She said Board of Trustees Chair Mike Berghoff had spoken in the past about giving more students than just the president and vice president of PSG opportunities to speak to the administration.
Merkel said as president he would host town halls for local politicians to hear student opinions. He also said he wants to help multicultural Greek houses, which he said often struggle to recruit students.