Giselle Hart said she was excited to start her first year at Purdue as an Early Start student.
During Hart’s first meeting with her peer mentor though, Hart said she and other members of her group were given papers to sign, and among a list of rules dictating the guidelines of her summer session, there was a non-disclosure agreement.
“Just reading the paper, I was like ‘This is so suspicious,’” Hart, a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts, said. “I did not sign it simply because I did not know what I was signing; I didn’t know what could be tied to it.”
Think Summer, Purdue’s program for freshmen starting the summer semester, is divided into two sections: Early Start and Summer Start.
Students who choose to take classes early to get ahead are in the Early Start program, while those who are required by Purdue to take classes — usually after being deferred in their initial application — are in Summer Start. These programs are run essentially the same, with students crossing over into groups from the other program and sometimes having the same peer mentors.
Jackson Gorsuch, a senior in the School of Engineering, was one of the peer mentors tasked to give out the contracts.
“We were given a paper that was basically a contract,” Gorsuch, a three-time mentor for Summer Sessions, said. “There was a lot of technical jargon that was strange and off-putting.”
The contract, which was given out for the first time last summer, detailed the guidelines for “accountability groups” to both Summer and Early Start students.
The accountability groups were a small part of the program designed to be a collaborative time for students in similar classes, according to the agreement.
The guidelines presented in the document explain various agreements that a student must sign off on to participate in these sessions, including a mandatory attendance policy, an outline of various confidentialities students must abide by and a list of rights that the students have.
“(The administration) completely dropped this bomb on us,” Gorsuch said. “They brought up the slips of paper and said ‘(We’re) going to give you all of these. One for each student. You’re going to make them sign.’”
The agreement, a copy of which was sent to the Exponent, has terms reading “I agree not to disclose to anyone outside the group any information that may help identify another group member,” and “confidentiality within the group setting is a shared responsibility of all members and leaders.”
This contract was given to mentors before the beginning of the accountability groups by Sean Dufault, the associate director for Summer Sessions, and other Summer Session leaders. Dufault was put in charge of the day-to-day events of the summer.
Dufault, who Gorsuch said will become the director this summer, said he was too busy both times he was asked for comment.
“We all thought it was kind of dumb that we couldn’t say anything about the people in our accountability group,” Parker Graf, a freshman in Exploratory Studies said. “Be sure, at the end of the day, none of us ended up signing that paper because we thought it was just ridiculous what they wanted us to do.”
Isaac Grossman, a freshman in the College of Engineering, said he “thought it was a research project” based on the phrases used in the contract that all the Summer Sessions members were asked to sign.
“It was basically some sort of signature for participation and study that he was doing, but that has never been confirmed,” Gorsuch said about the rumors floating around at the time, “because Dufault is working at Purdue for his doctorate.”
Gorsuch, who was asked to hand out the papers to his students, said several mentors brought up similar concerns.
“What should we do if a student doesn’t want to sign? What if they can’t sign, because some of them do come in as 17-year-olds and they can’t sign?” Gorsuch said, describing the questions that mentors asked the administration. “We brought up these points and a staff member kind of shot it off to the side and made a comment saying ‘Do whatever you have to do to make them sign.’”
When Gorsuch sat down with his students for their first meeting, he asked the group to raise their hands if they felt uncomfortable signing the contract.
“Everyone raised their hands,” he said.
In the end, none of his students signed the form. Gorsuch said many other groups went the same way.
Allison McKay, assistant director for Summer Start, said the agreement given out was not a contract.
“The acknowledgment asked students to respect others and not share private grades discussed within the group,” McKay said in an email. “Students often discuss how to overcome private struggles that would be embarrassing if widely shared, so trust and mutual respect are key to the success of this optional support program.”
McKay said attending accountability group sessions were optional. However, the contracts read “Group members are expected to make a commitment to attend all group meetings for the entire summer.”
“We had to meet every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of every week from 7 to 9 p.m., and they had to sit down and do their homework at that time,” Gorsuch said.
Grossman said many of the members of his group disliked the sessions.
“I think the problems that a lot of people had with (the accountability sessions) was that they were mandatory,” he said.
Some students reported a lack of communication between their peer mentors and the administration.
“There was a definite lack of communication between (my mentor) and the higher-ups,” Hart said. “A lot of the time, I felt like he wasn’t really being told enough as to what to do next.”
Gorsuch said some of the communication problems were a result of leadership changes, as he had never had these problems until last year, when Dufault had taken over day-to-day tasks in the program.
“There was a period of getting used to Dufault and what he wanted out of the program because he communicates very differently than (previous leaders of the program). It’s different expectations, different communication styles and there was just a gap in communication between directors, mentors, and staff.”
In her email exchange, McKay said the department highly encourages feedback from students and mentors.
Despite these controversies, several of the students said Summer Sessions benefited them.
“I had a good experience,” Hart said. “I think they did a really good job of helping you make friends. (I) recommend the program as it got (me) well-acquainted with the college before the fall session.”
Gorsuch said despite the issues he had seen in the program last summer, he was still considering working another year as a peer mentor.
“Honestly, it was the connections that I made with the different students and the fact that I could see that I was making a positive impact on them,” Gorsuch said when asked about why he kept returning to the program for three years. “Across the board, everyone was saying ‘We love having you spend more time with us.’”