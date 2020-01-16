Students in the College of Liberal Arts — primarily political science and communications majors — compared candidates’ positions on the political spectrum during the first Democratic presidential debate of 2020 Tuesday night.
Political science professors Connie Doebele and Robert Browning hosted the “Pizza & Politics” event as the directors of the Center for C-SPAN Scholarship and Engagement.
The debate took place on Tuesday in Des Moines, Iowa, as the race approaches its first major checkpoint in the state’s caucuses on Feb. 3. Candidates need to receive 15% of the electoral vote to gain Iowa delegates, meaning supporters of less popular challengers are likely to defect to their second preferences in the event their initial choices don’t make the cut, Doebele said.
Prominent aspects of the debate included politicians’ interpretations of the role of commander-in-chief, how to reinstate diplomatic relationships and the best method for increasing affordability of healthcare and education.
Doebele stressed the importance of coordinating a venue for students to think and offer opinions about differences in candidates’ rhetoric and the political dynamics that have molded the race.
Here are some takeaways, as dictated by several students who watched the debate.