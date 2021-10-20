"Fake it 'til you make it" has become a mantra in Silicon Valley.
In Elizabeth Holmes’ case, her deceit risked the lives of hundreds of thousands of blood test recipients amid her tangled web of lies and bad blood.
John Carreyrou, investigative reporter and two-time Pulitzer recipient, spoke at Purdue on Tuesday regarding his work uncovering the Theranos fraud amid his investigations of the company itself and its founder Elizabeth Holmes.
The event, held in the North Ballroom of the Purdue Memorial Union, drew a crowd of students and members of the general public.
Carreyrou began his speech with a brief overview of the woman at the heart of the scandal: Elizabeth Holmes. A 19-year-old Stanford drop-out, Holmes had a vision for “a portable blood testing device.”
“She wanted to become a successful entrepreneur in Silicon Valley,” Carreyrou said. “She idolized Steve Jobs, and she wanted to walk in Steve Jobs’ footsteps with this idea that she had for a medical device.”
Holmes raised nearly a billion dollars for her company Theranos, with the name being “a mix of the words ‘therapy’ and ‘diagnosis,’” Carreyrou said. After going live with Theranos’ blood-testing equipment in Arizona and California in a lucrative deal with Walgreens, Holmes’ net worth only increased from there.
“Elizabeth became a billionaire because shortly after she went live with her blood tests in Arizona, she raised more money in a final round (of fundraising) that valued the company at $17 a share and essentially valued the company at $9 billion,” he said.
“She had managed to hold onto half of the equity so she was worth almost $5 billion.”
The fame that followed Holmes as she cultivated her place in the spotlight led to a profile piece in The New Yorker that Carreyrou read on the train home from the Wall Street Journal offices in New York.
As an investigative reporter in the health care and medicine field who had been reporting for almost 10 years, Carreyrou was immediately skeptical of Holmes’ claims.
“The main thing I was suspicious of was the conceit at the heart of the story, which was that this college dropout had dropped out, and with no formal training in science or medicine, gone on to create this company that was revolutionizing a corner of medicine, i.e. blood diagnostics,” Carreyrou said.
“Science and medicine are really hard in that usually you really only move the needle by being trained, getting an M.D. and a Ph.D. and then doing years of research. And it's no coincidence that Nobel prize (winners) in medicine often get the Nobel in their sixties.”
After getting a call from a pathologist in Missouri who was also suspicious and had been contacted and connected with multiple individuals familiar with Holmes and Theranos, Carreyrou started investigating the story.
“I learned that the company you know was not using its technology for most of the blood tests. It actually had hacked third party machines,” Carreyrou said. “For the few tests that it was using its technology for, those tests weren't reliable.”
Once Carreyrou had amassed enough content to go public with his first story, Holmes and her boyfriend and Theranos COO Sunny Balwani had caught on to his reporting and commenced a “scorched-earth campaign” to make his story go away.
“Elizabeth even appealed to Rupert Murdoch, who, which I didn't know at the time, was Theranos’ single biggest investor,” he said. “He had invested $125 million in the company about the same time that I started looking into the company, which was really weird timing.”
Carreyrou said his boss and Murdoch, who happened to be the owner of the Wall Street Journal, were asked to kill the story, but didn’t.
“Thankfully Rupert did not intervene. The story eventually did appear on the front page of the Wall Street Journal on Oct. 15, 2015,” he said.
Once the story went live, Theranos and Holmes immediately sought to do damage control, but “eventually federal regulators went in, the FDA went in, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid went in and corroborated a lot of (Carreyrou’s) reporting.”
“Elizabeth Holmes was banned from the laboratory industry for two years,” Carreyrou said. “As time went on, federal prosecutors who had been investigating since right after my first story was published decided to file criminal charges against Elizabeth and against the president and COO Sunny Balwani.”
Carreyrou showed audience members texts between Holmes and Balwani demonstrating their conspiracy to commit fraud by showing investors a false working version of their testing equipment, as well as Balwani expressing concern at Holmes publicly lying about the viability of Theranos’ technology.
“There's more evidence coming in about how Theranos hacked a blood testing machine called the Siemens ADVIA 1800,” he said. “Theranos made several modifications to it to try to adapt it to a small sample tester. One of those modifications involved diluting the tiny finger prick samples to create more volume because this machine can only test normal size samples of blood.
“This creates a lot more room for error, and it did. One of the tests that was affected was the potassium test, as Theranos was routinely getting results that were way too high. Some of the results were so high that they suggested that the patients being tested were dead.”
Carreyrou said patient testimonies would be the crux of the prosecutor’s case, which is ongoing after being postponed due to COVID-19 and Holmes’ pregnancy.
“One patient has already testified about the false pregnancy result she got from Theranos, suggesting that she had miscarried,” he said. “In reality, her pregnancy was perfectly viable and she eventually gave birth to a baby girl.
“Another patient was told by Theranos that she had AIDS, and she did not have AIDS. The testimony of these patients, I think, will be pretty devastating.”
The only viable way for Holmes to persuade the jury that she is innocent is to pull the Svengali defense: pin the blame on Balwani and claim she was manipulated and controlled by him, Carreyrou said.
“This is a really hard defense to pull off, but I expect Holmes, in my experience as a chameleon, to put on quite an act when she gets on the stand to sell this to the jury,” he said. “I don't think it's out of the question that it could work.”
Carreyrou said that the concept of jury nullification, where the defendant is overwhelmingly guilty but gets acquitted because the jury has great sympathy for them, may be the only way Holmes gets acquitted.
“The prosecution is going to rebut this Svengali defense by cross-examining Holmes and confronting her with a lot of her lies,” he said. “That's the great risk with going on the stand. If you're the defendant, you expose yourself to a withering cross-examination. I expect her cross-examination, if she takes the stand, to be lengthy.”
Coincidentally, Carreyrou’s speech at Purdue occurred on the same day as a court day for Holmes’ trial. He continues to post updates about the trial online, and will continue to cover it until a verdict is made.
“As someone who’s covered this fraud for years, how would you feel if Holmes was acquitted?” an audience member asked Carreyrou.
Carreyrou looked down at the podium, noticeably more passionate, and said that “it would be a travesty of justice if she gets off.”
“I don’t necessarily feel the need to see her do 20 years, which is the maximum sentence she’s facing,” he said. “I do think she should do some prison time so that it registers that the way she behaved was wrong, that she did put patients' lives’ in danger, that she did bilk a lot of money from a lot of people.”