Isabel Karien, an avid motorsports fan, made the transfer last year from engineering to management after discovering her love for administrative operations at a country club.
Spending the summer as a manager for a Michigan country club, Karien realized she wanted to put a year of engineering behind her and decided to continue her junior year by pursuing a degree in management.
“As I was taking courses in engineering, I was like, it’s interesting,” she said. “But at the same time, I’m not in love with the idea of doing this for the rest of my life.”
For Karien, a hands-on work environment that changes from day to day is more appealing.
“One thing I liked about my internship at the club was that it was very different from day to day because you’re working with a lot of different aspects.
Karien said management also has a social competence. “You get to interact with a lot of members, and I’m very extroverted,” she said with a smile. “I like talking to people.”
When Karien first came to Purdue, she thought she would be completing a degree in engineering. With a father who works as an engineer and businessman in sheet metal fabrication, industrial engineering was a natural first choice.
However, various influences contributed to an appreciation of management, such as business electives in high school and various books she read independently on business principles.
Today, management offers Karien the opportunity to work more directly with something else she loves: Formula 1 motorsports.
“I have been watching it for years. I find it fascinating,” she said. Karien has even managed to get her parents interested and “convert” some of her friends.
Karien said she is looking forward to attending an upcoming F1 watch party at WALC.
“The cars are so cool. I think the dynamics with the teams and all the drivers is very interesting.”
After graduating, Karien is considering pursuing a career in motorsport management, and says that doing work you truly love contributes to on-the-job efficiency.
“The fact that I love motorsport will just add to my interest and my work ethic,” she said. “It’s always good to be passionate about what you’re doing.”