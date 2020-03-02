Purdue President Mitch Daniels sent an email Monday afternoon to all students that said all Purdue campuses will no longer extend invitations or host visitors from various countries affected by coronavirus.
University-sponsored travel was suspended to countries listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with level 2 or 3 travel advisories, the email reads, which include China, Iran, South Korea, Italy and Japan.
No cases have been identified in Indiana, according to the email.
Daniels listed three methods to prepare for coronavirus which include precaution, containment and continuity.
If the virus appears on campus, "We have identified steps for assessment and containment, including identification of spaces for quarantine and best practices for attending to those who are in quarantine and those with whom they have interacted," Daniels said in the email.
In the case that the problem progresses to the point of needing to limit face-to-face interaction, he said options to deliver courses online are being worked on.
"Faculty and staff should begin to consider how, through Purdue learning management systems or other means, they would deliver classes and continue communications with students to keep their educational programs on track," he said.
