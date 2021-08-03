The Kappa Sigma chapter at Purdue University has been awarded a Kappa Sigma Founders’ Award of Chapter Excellence for being one of the organization's top chapters.
The Founders' Award of Chapter Excellence (FACE) recognizes "outstanding" chapter management, achievement and program development in all areas of operation, according to a recent press release. Only 31 chapters received the FACE award within Kappa Sigma in 2021.
Kappa Sigma’s Chi Chapter at Purdue University currently has 97 members. The chapter was celebrated for these achievements from the previous academic year:
- The chapter engaged in more than 3,800 hours of community service.
- The chapter raised more than $19,000 for charitable causes.
- The chapter raised more than $500 for the Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign, which is committed to supporting ongoing care for our military veterans and their families. More information is available at www.MilitaryHeroesCampaign.org.
- The chapter raised more than $7,700 for its Kappa Sigma Endowment Fund Chapter Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to chapter members based upon academic achievement, campus involvement and leadership within Kappa Sigma.
“Winning a Founders’ Award of Chapter Excellence means that our chapter at Purdue University is not just one of the best chapters in Kappa Sigma, but is one of the best fraternity chapters on any college campus in North America,” Worthy Grand Master Adam J. Merillat, president of Kappa Sigma’s International Board of Directors said in the release.