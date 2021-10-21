West Lafayette contains many local parks readily available to Purdue University students and staff.
Megan Gunn, recruitment and outreach specialist for the Purdue’s Department of Forestry and Natural Resources, said that even when she is not hiking or spending time in nature, she’s happy to be outside.
She said she enjoys going to Horticulture Park located on West State Street in West Lafayette. She enjoys taking her students there because it is just a short enough distance that they could take a bus or even walk to the property from campus.
According to Purdue’s arboretum website, Horticulture Park has more than 300 trees and other plants on its property and is also used for academic experiences and forestry classes. People who visit may see active wildlife, a creek full of aquatic biodiversity, evergreens, and open fields for resting or stopping for a picnic.
Another property Gunn suggested is Purdue’s Martell Forest, located about ten minutes away from campus on County Rd. 100 N. She said she spends a lot of her time on the property, not only because she works there, but because she also enjoys the environment.
Martell Forest is not only used for academic purposes, as it also includes an abundant amount of hickory and oak trees scattered throughout the sloped terrain. Among the many paths, wildlife and a 2.6 mile stream can be found, according to Purdue’s agriculture website.
Thomas Pluimer, academic IT specialist in agriculture information technology, said he is interested in the parks near and beyond campus.
Pluimer said he enjoys going to parks to fish, while Gunn said she enjoys spending her time in parks hiking and walking her dog.
One place Pluimer said he loves to visit is Prophetstown State Park at 5545 Swisher Rd.
He said he loves catching fish in Prophetstown because there aren’t many people who go to the park specifically for fishing. He also said he likes that this park is a “catch and release” park.
Prophetstown State Park is open to the public but requires either $8 for in-state license plates or $10 for out-of-state license plates. It is also possible to get into the park using a valid Indiana annual State Park entrance permit, which can be ordered online or purchased at any state park office.
This park also features a replica of a Native American village, many trails for people hiking or biking and an aquatic center. Prophetstown also hosts many various events such as the Trail of Scarecrows.
Pluimer said he also likes to frequent Happy Hollow Park, which is located about five minutes away from Purdue’s campus on Happy Hollow Road. This park has well maintained walking and bike paths, sheltered picnic tables, playgrounds and recently added fenced-in dog park.
“They have a huge playground at Happy Hollow. They’ve got volleyball nets. There’re creeks that you can explore,” Pluimer said. “The kids love going there.”
Both Pluimer and Gunn recommend the Celery Bog Nature Area located on 1620 Lindberg Rd. Not only is it open to the public, but is also only a short drive or bus ride away from campus.
“When I lived over that way, I used to take the pups for a walk in there all the time,” Gunn said.
The Celery Bog Nature Area has trails both for hiking and biking, a nature preserve and wildlife. There are also many events that occur at this park, where people of all ages are welcome, and class field trips are common.