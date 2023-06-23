David and Tiera Barrett left their Lafayette home on July 11, 2022, looking forward to their date night.
They left their oldest daughter, 18-year-old Seionna, in charge of her three younger siblings and one of her sister’s friends.
When Seionna called to tell them their house was on fire and she couldn’t find her then-6-year-old sister, Kaylani, the Barretts raced home.
But then, 26-year-old Nick Bostic ran into the house, found Kaylani and jumped with her out a second-floor window to safety.
The Barretts, after making their way through the crowd of fire trucks and ambulances, were greeted with a house engulfed in flames, the children safe and unwanted attention following them everywhere.
Although they have not received as much attention as Bostic, it has been overwhelming to deal with the spotlight.
“It’s been exhausting. Every time we want to move on,” David said, “it’s like reliving it.”
He said that as a father, it’s difficult because he sees it as a “failure” that he is constantly reminded of.
“I still have nightmares about it,” he said. “Kaylani still has nightmares about it, she comes in our room at least four or five times a week, and we just have to let her know she’s safe.”
Because of the constant reminder when journalists reach out to the Barretts for an interview, David says they will not talk to any media about this in the future.
“I don’t think people understand the trauma that exists from it,” he said. “I think this is the last time we’re going to talk to anyone. I think everybody’s heard the story at this point.
“We as a family are definitely ready to move on.”
Despite this, the Barretts appreciate the community support they have received after this change in their lives.
“There’s strength in community, and we wouldn’t have been able to be where we’re at if it weren’t for the community,” David said.
The Barretts still keep in contact with Bostic, although less frequently now because the family grew busier with the school year and building a house.
Jayla Smith, a Purdue women’s basketball player, has been kind to Shaylee Barrett, the family’s second-oldest daughter. The two girls met over Instagram after Shaylee showed support for Smith, and now they talk a couple of times a week.
“I actually talked to her last night, and we just talked about how she’s doing,” Smith said this week.
Until recently, Smith did not know about the fire. After one of her games, Smith was talking to Tiera when she learned about what the family had been through.
“Shaylee hasn’t really opened up about it,” Smith said. “They’re a great family overall, especially with what they went through. I know that was tough to come back from and I’m glad to see where they are.”
The family’s church, Grace United, and David’s work family at Tecumseh Junior High School have provided a lot of support.
“They came out of the woodwork, and it was just a blessing,” he said.
The fire, which was caused by a cigarette butt catching on a gas line, destroyed almost everything in the house except for some clothes in the couple’s closet, Tiera’s mother’s china — and the children.
“We lost a lot, but the most important things are still here, so we’re slowly rebuilding back,” David said.
The Barretts were renting the Union Street house. They had $20,000 in renter’s insurance, but that wasn’t enough to cover the cost of damage. David’s sister started a GoFundMe account to help.
“It’s so funny because I have a special account for the GoFundMe, and whenever there’s another article, I get a notification that there’s been money added to the bank,” he said.
The family is using the money to pay for a new house that Barney Scheumann of Tempest Homes has helped build. The Barretts moved in Friday.
“I’m not thankful the fire happened, but I’m thankful the fire happened here,” Barrett said, “with all the love and support the community has shown us.”