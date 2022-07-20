When the Neon Cactus returns, at least one familiar face will be around.
Bruce Barker, known as “The Piano Man” for his 25 years of Thursday night performances at the Neon Cactus before its closing, announced on a Facebook Live on Wednesday that he will play at the soon-to-reopen Cactus.
Barker said that his first show and the reopening of the club that closed in 2020 will be on Sept. 8.
"September 8, we're going to reopen this place, this hallowed ground," Barker said. "We're going to start with amazing evenings every Thursday with me, right here... in the Neon Cactus.
“I walked all the way through the Cactus today,” Barker said. “It looks the same. It smells the same, that’s unfortunate. But we’re going to clean it up and get it ready to go Sept. 8.”
Barker said he was asked by the new owners of the Cactus to come back and that he plans to play every Thursday, as well as Breakfast Clubs, mother’s weekends, Grand Prix and Homecoming, as long as it didn’t conflict with anything his kid is doing.
“I’m super excited for my chance to go back to the Cactus and finish up where I started,” Barker said.
Barker also clarified that his scheduled show on Slayter Hill on Sept. 1 as well as any other already planned show will still happen.
Barker had what he said was his “last campus show” May 14 at Where Else, where he had begun working in 2020 after the Cactus closure.
“When I left Where Else and we did the big going away party, in my mind, there was zero chance that I’d ever play on campus again,” Barker said. “I didn’t think anybody would open a place up. I didn’t think the Cactus would open again. I certainly didn’t plan on being asked to go back and play again.”