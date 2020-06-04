The Tippecanoe County Board of Health on Wednesday raised questions about the likelihood of a safe return to campus and whether sporting events will host audiences, alongside a new flu vaccine requirement.
Football players are set to return to practice Monday, with basketball players returning the following week. Because athletes will have their health monitored daily, Dr. Thomas Padgett said all students who return to campus in August should be tested upon arrival and weekly afterward.
“The challenge with testing everyone every week is not only a volume challenge, but a reliability challenge,” said Dr. James Bien, chief medical officer at IU Health Arnett.
Other members suggested that athletes ought to receive preference because they travel frequently. Padgett, however, said students are likely to travel home for weekends regardless of the removal of formal breaks.
The College of Veterinary Medicine currently has capacity to test 600 people a day, board president Dr. Nicole Noel said. The Protect Purdue Center is slotted to provide additional testing nearer to August.
Purdue nurses have been trained in contract tracing to isolate people who test positive for the coronavirus, nursing supervisor Khala Hochstedler said.
Though Mike Bobinski, director of intercollegiate athletics, said playing sporting events without fans “doesn’t feel like a workable solution,” members of the board are skeptical games will be safe otherwise.
“If there are football games, there will not be people at football games,” Noel said.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said in an email the decision to host games, with or without fans, will be made by the NCAA or Big Ten. Purdue intends to comply with those guidelines when released, he said.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels said during a Thursday morning Senate hearing that Ross-Ade Stadium will likely only be filled to 25% capacity.
"I can't speak for any others but we are not looking at going beyond one-fourth of the capacity of our 57,000-seat stadium right now," Daniels told senators. "This has been mapped out just as we have mapped our classrooms and dorm rooms to measure distance and exceed the requirements."
Noel announced a plan for the College of Pharmacy, in coordination with PUSH, to administer flu vaccines to each returning student by Oct. 1. The University said on May 22 that all enrolled students, faculty and staff will need to be vaccinated as a condition of being on campus.
Rather than requiring that just the date of vaccination be submitted, administrators will need proof of documents or receipts. If students aren’t vaccinated — unless they have a medical or religious excuse — or cannot prove it, a hold will be placed on their academic account.
The board plans to draft a letter to Purdue administrators requesting they add a clause promoting the safety of the Greater Lafayette community, not exclusively the Purdue community, in the Protect Purdue Pledge given to returning students.
Members also asked that the Protect Purdue Implementation Team present a comprehensive plan in an August meeting before campus reopens.
Padgett said it’s crucial the health department understands what metrics Purdue is using to judge whether it cancels in-person classes. The decision in March came without any cases on campus, and only several thousand in the U.S.
“(Purdue) could close one day and open the next day,” Padgett said. “I think if they look at the numbers and they’re bad, they’ll close.”